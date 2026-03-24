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TrailFest

TrailFest

TrailFest features:

Permaculture presentations brought to you by our event partner, Seacoast Permaculture
Fun runs or walks on the trails at Burley Farms
Guided nature walks
Live entertainment
Burley's Backyard - A children's play space focused on child-led exploration and natural elements
Wildlife demonstrations
Music
Food
Booths and activities brought to you by great community partners
And much more!

Burley Farms, Epping
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SELT
603-778-6088
info@seltnh.org
https://seltnh.org/
Burley Farms, Epping
247 North River Road
Epping, New Hampshire 03042

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