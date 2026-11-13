The Park Theatre’s Annual Tree-Trimming Party - Free!

Join us for our Tree Trimming Party!

An Open House of Fun and Holiday Cheer.

Help us deck the halls at The Park Theatre’s Tree Trimming Party on Saturday, November 28, from 5–7 p.m.! Part of our New England Dickens Fest celebration, this festive gathering invites friends, families and neighbors to join us in the Lounge and Lobby for egg nog, treats and live music by The Grateful Dads as we get The Park ready for the Christmas season.

Bring an ornament from home or make one to add to our tree in the Lounge. Whether you’re starting a new family tradition or simply stopping by to lend a hand, you’ll help create a Christmas tree filled with community spirit. No ticket is required—just show up, help decorate and enjoy a cheerful start to the