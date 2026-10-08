“THE MAJESTIC THEATRE PRESENTS SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL DECEMBER 11-13”

About the show:

The classic movie musical comes to life in this timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, From A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens / Set in Victorian London, the story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, a cold-hearted moneylender who despises Christmas and lives a life devoid of compassion and joy. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him to change his ways or suffer a grim fate in the afterlife. Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. With a score full of memorable songs, including six new songs not performed in the film, Scrooge! The Musical blends humor, drama, and uplifting messages in a celebration of redemption and the true meaning of Christmas.

Majestic’s Scrooge! The Musical is directed by Jeff Caron, music direction by Jessica Love, choreography by Collette Foley, and stars an ensemble cast of all ages!

Join The Majestic for this holiday favorite sure to put you in the Christmas spirit! Performances on Friday, December 11 at 7pm, Saturday, December 12 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 13 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under or college students with ID. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

