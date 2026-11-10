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The Kind Kids Music Show

The Kind Kids Music Show

Cultivating a Community of Kindness and Creativity with original music by Rob Duquette and Amanda Panda, featuring the Peaceful Puppets and YOU! The Kind Kids Music show is highly interactive, seasonally themed, and appropriate for all ages. The Kind Kids Music Show is so much more than entertainment. We use our original music, movement, and puppets to support literacy development, social emotional Skills, work on relationship building, bring mental health awareness, promote wellness, kindness, and most of all bring joy to kids of all ages and the grown ups who are raising them.

The Majestic Theatre
$8-$15
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/the-majestic-cafe/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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