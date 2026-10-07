The Holiday Radio Theater Extravaganza is a collection of comedic and heartwarming holiday-themed plays, that creatively reimagine classic stories as if they took place in a radio station.

Each play offers a mix of humor, surprisingly universal social commentary, and holiday cheer, the anthology celebrates both the magic of storytelling and the enduring power of community media.

This performance will take place at Garrison Players Arts Center in Rollinsford, NH. Get your tickets today for this new and unique theater experience - https://www.garrisonplayers.org/holiday-radio-extravaganza

