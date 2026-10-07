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The Holiday Radio Theater Extravaganza

The Holiday Radio Theater Extravaganza

The Holiday Radio Theater Extravaganza is a collection of comedic and heartwarming holiday-themed plays, that creatively reimagine classic stories as if they took place in a radio station.
Each play offers a mix of humor, surprisingly universal social commentary, and holiday cheer, the anthology celebrates both the magic of storytelling and the enduring power of community media.

This performance will take place at Garrison Players Arts Center in Rollinsford, NH. Get your tickets today for this new and unique theater experience: https://www.garrisonplayers.org/holiday-radio-extravaganza

Garrison Players Arts Center
$22.65
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garrison Players Arts Center
603-750-4278
marketing@garrisonplayers.org
https://www.garrisonplayers.org/showsandevents

Artist Group Info

American Playlist Theater
americanplaylisttheater@gmail.com
https://americanplaylistth.wixsite.com/website
Garrison Players Arts Center
603-750-4278
marketing@harrisonplayers.org
https://www.garrisonplayers.org

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