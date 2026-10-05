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Spooky Science at the Montshire

Spooky Science at the Montshire

This (not so scary) event is designed especially for families with children through age 12. Enjoy a night at the Montshire, in costume, with tricked-out exhibits, spooky science activities, a jack-o-lantern trail, and a costume contest!

Montshire Museum of Science
$12-16
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Montshire Museum of Science
8026492200
montshire@montshire.org
https://www.montshire.org/calendar/event-detail/igloo-build-and-the-science-of-winter-2022

Artist Group Info

montshire@montshire.org
Montshire Museum of Science
1 Montshire Road
Norwich, Vermont 05055
8026492200
honor.hingston-cox@montshire.org
https://www.montshire.org

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