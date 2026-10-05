Spooky Science at the Montshire
Spooky Science at the Montshire
This (not so scary) event is designed especially for families with children through age 12. Enjoy a night at the Montshire, in costume, with tricked-out exhibits, spooky science activities, a jack-o-lantern trail, and a costume contest!
Montshire Museum of Science
$12-16
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Montshire Museum of Science
8026492200
montshire@montshire.org
Artist Group Info
montshire@montshire.org
Montshire Museum of Science
1 Montshire RoadNorwich, Vermont 05055
8026492200
honor.hingston-cox@montshire.org