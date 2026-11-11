Sensory Friendly Fun Night
Sensory Friendly Fun Night
This is a special SEE Science Center event designed for guests who prefer a limited-capacity, lower-stimulation environment on Friday January 29th from 5pm – 7pm.
Attendees will be able to enjoy most of SEE’s exhibits plus try special activities with Unchartered and participate in fun demonstrations. There will also be a break room furnished through a grant from Crotched Mountain Foundation. Below is a full list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event.
SEE Science Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
Artist Group Info
Unchartered Tutoring
SEE Science Center
200 Bedford St. Manchester, NH 03101Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
adele@see-sciencecenter.org