Sensory Friendly Fun Night

This is a special SEE Science Center event designed for guests who prefer a limited-capacity, lower-stimulation environment on Friday January 29th from 5pm – 7pm.

Attendees will be able to enjoy most of SEE’s exhibits plus try special activities with Unchartered and participate in fun demonstrations. There will also be a break room furnished through a grant from Crotched Mountain Foundation. Below is a full list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event.