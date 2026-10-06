Second Sunday Arts and Crafts with Chris Scott
Second Sunday Arts and Crafts with Chris Scott
Relaxing family fun with a different craft every month without the clean up! All materials are provided.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Recurring class every second Sunday.
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
$5.00
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.org
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
428 Main StreetNew London , New Hampshire 03257