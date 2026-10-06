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Second Sunday Arts and Crafts with Chris Scott

Second Sunday Arts and Crafts with Chris Scott

Relaxing family fun with a different craft every month without the clean up! All materials are provided.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Recurring class every second Sunday.

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
$5.00
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.org
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
428 Main Street
New London , New Hampshire 03257
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes

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