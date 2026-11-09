Peterborough Holiday Stroll

For the 32nd year, seven Peterborough faith communities will hold their Christmas fairs concurrently on Saturday November 21st from 9:00am - 2:00pm, allowing patrons to stroll through the downtown area to easily enjoy them all. Participating churches will be identified with red, white, and green balloons. Each venue has different offerings including crafts for children, baked goods, handmade gifts, holiday greens, and refreshments. A map with highlights to be found at each location and the times Santa will be visiting can be found at https://www.facebook.com/peterboroughholidaystroll. For questions, email peterboroughholidaystroll@gmail.com or call Marsha at (603) 563-8067.