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Peterborough Holiday Stroll

Peterborough Holiday Stroll

For the 32nd year, seven Peterborough faith communities will hold their Christmas fairs concurrently on Saturday November 21st from 9:00am - 2:00pm, allowing patrons to stroll through the downtown area to easily enjoy them all. Participating churches will be identified with red, white, and green balloons. Each venue has different offerings including crafts for children, baked goods, handmade gifts, holiday greens, and refreshments. A map with highlights to be found at each location and the times Santa will be visiting can be found at https://www.facebook.com/peterboroughholidaystroll. For questions, email peterboroughholidaystroll@gmail.com or call Marsha at (603) 563-8067.

downtown Peterborough, NH churches
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Holiday Stroll Committee
6035638067
peterboroughholidaystroll@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/peterboroughholidaystroll

Artist Group Info

laurenmartin24@gmail.com
downtown Peterborough, NH churches
Main St., Concord St., and Church St.
Peterborough, New Hampshire 03458
6035638067
peterboroughholidaystroll@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/peterboroughholidaystroll

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