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Parents Night Out!

Parents Night Out!

Kids are invited to join UVMC’s Tour Group for a night of fun activities, music and pizza while their parents enjoy a night out! Students have the option to participate in a special “kids-only” Suzuki group class led by Tour Group members, OR sing, dance and play in a non-strings music class.

All proceeds from the evening will support Tour Group’s spring 2027 trip to Puerto Rico!

Open to ages 5 and up. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, December 9.

Upper Valley Music Center
$40
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/
Upper Valley Music Center
8 South Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/

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