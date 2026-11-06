Parents Night Out!
Parents Night Out!
Kids are invited to join UVMC’s Tour Group for a night of fun activities, music and pizza while their parents enjoy a night out! Students have the option to participate in a special “kids-only” Suzuki group class led by Tour Group members, OR sing, dance and play in a non-strings music class.
All proceeds from the evening will support Tour Group’s spring 2027 trip to Puerto Rico!
Open to ages 5 and up. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, December 9.
Upper Valley Music Center
$40
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
Upper Valley Music Center
8 South Park StLebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org