Not-So-Spooky Halloween Week

Visit the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover anytime this week for Halloween activities that focus on fun—not fright! We’ll be celebrating with all kinds of special drop-in activities, all free with regular museum admission. Kids and adults are encouraged to come in costume to explore our exhibits. Check out some themed science experiments, create take-home crafts, pose for pictures with fun props, and try out our pumpkin scavenger hunt! These activities are included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members!

https://childrens-museum.org/programs/not-so-spooky-spectacular/

