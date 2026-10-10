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Not-So-Spooky Halloween Week

Not-So-Spooky Halloween Week

Visit the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover anytime this week for Halloween activities that focus on fun—not fright! We’ll be celebrating with all kinds of special drop-in activities, all free with regular museum admission. Kids and adults are encouraged to come in costume to explore our exhibits. Check out some themed science experiments, create take-home crafts, pose for pictures with fun props, and try out our pumpkin scavenger hunt! These activities are included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members!
https://childrens-museum.org/programs/not-so-spooky-spectacular/

Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$0-$16
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6037422002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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