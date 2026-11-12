World-Class Ballet and Live Orchestra Bring The Nutcracker to Southern New Hampshire Thanksgiving Weekend.

The magic of The Nutcracker returns to New Hampshire this Thanksgiving weekend as New England Dance Ensemble (NEDE) presents its 26th annual production, featuring live accompaniment by the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra, internationally acclaimed principal dancers from Houston Ballet, emerging artists from American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, and Broadway veteran General McArthur Hambrick.

Performances will take place Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29, at 4:00 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem, New Hampshire.

Under the artistic direction of Barbara Mullen, this full-scale production brings together the artistry of professional ballet, the richness of live orchestral music, and the talents of nearly 100 young performers from communities throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

With magnificent dancing, colorful costumes, theatrical storytelling, and the unforgettable sound of a live orchestra, NEDE's The Nutcracker offers a memorable way for families to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

Performance Information

Dates: Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. both days

Location: Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem, NH

Tickets: Available now at www.nede.org or by calling 1-800-595-4TIX.

