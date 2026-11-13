Kick-off your holiday season at the Methuen Festival of Trees

A magical community event that showcases nearly 250 creatively decorated trees, mini-trees, and wreaths. In addition to enjoying the breathtaking display, take a chance to win a beautifully decorated tree and bring it home for Christmas! Whether you come to see the trees, to win one of our raffles, to visit Santa, or to visit our Gift Shop, there’s something for everyone at the Festival of Trees!

Check the site for hours.

