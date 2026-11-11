Immunocompromised Friendly Fun Night

The SEE Science Center is inviting guests who have compromised immune systems and those who care for them to enjoy SEE in a special environment that meets their needs. Any family or group who can benefit from a limited capacity, mask mandatory environment is welcome.

Attendees will be able to enjoy all of SEE’s exhibits plus try make and take activities and participate in fun demonstrations. You can find a full list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event on our website..