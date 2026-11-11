Immunocompromised Friendly Fun Night

The SEE Science Center is inviting guests who have compromised immune systems and those who care for them to enjoy SEE in a special environment that meets their needs. Any family or group who can benefit from a limited capacity, mask mandatory environment is welcome.

Attendees will be able to enjoy all of SEE’s exhibits plus try make and take activities and participate in fun demonstrations. Below is a list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event.

Admission is free for this event, but we require all attendees to sign up ahead of time so that we can control crowd sizes during these events. Registration will open one month prior to each event, and is first come first serve.

All details and the sign up link can be found on the SEE Science Center website.