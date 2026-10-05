Join us at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church at 5 Hale Street in Dover, NH for our annual Harvest Fair on Saturday, October 17th. All items for sale are homemade by our church members! You will find handmade crafts for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more, as well as a cookie walk (fill your own box!), a bake table with our famous sweet and savory pies, jams and homemade vanilla; a fancy dessert table, a jewelry table, raffle items and more. We have a dedicated supervised children's room with craft activities and face painting. A luncheon service will be available from 11 - 1, with choices for sale including homemade fish chowder, mac and cheese, vegetarian chili, salads and hot dogs.