Family Day: Cookie Swap

Come celebrate the holidays with the Portsmouth Historical Society at our Unexpected Favorites Cookie Swap! All cookies are welcome, but if you’d like to be inspired by this year’s Unidentified Frosted Objects Gingerbread theme, bring a cookie recipe that really surprised you. Maybe it’s an ingredient you’ve never tried in a cookie before or a technique that took you by surprise - something you took a risk on and loved! You’ll get a chance to show off your amazing holiday treats, and take home plenty of new cookies to try.

After the cookie swap, stay and check out our 36th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibition!

If you have any questions about this event, please reach out to programs@portsmouthhistory.org.