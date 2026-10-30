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Explore Careers in Higher Ed - All Roles and Experience Levels

Explore Careers in Higher Ed - All Roles and Experience Levels

Free to attend for job seekers at every career stage! Join Explore Careers in Higher Ed on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET. Chat live with colleges and universities hiring for faculty, staff and administrative roles at all experience levels, learn about open positions, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/herc-explore-Nov?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=explore-careers-in-higher-ed-2026-11-04

Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CareerEco
events@careereco.com
https://www.careereco.com
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
https://www.careereco.com

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