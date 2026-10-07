Epping Community Theater Presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow a Radio Show

Step into the eerie world of Washington Irving’s classic tale, where Ichabod Crane, the mysterious Headless Horseman, and the legends of Sleepy Hollow come to life through the magic of live radio theater. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Radio Show brings this beloved story to the stage with talented performers, character voices, live sound effects, and the atmosphere of a classic radio

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Radio Show at the Epping Playhouse, 38 Ladd’s Lane, Epping, NH 03042. Performances are Friday, October 16 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM. - https://www.eppingtheater.org/upcomingshows/the-legend-of-sleepy-hollow-a-radio-show

