© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

Epping Community Theater Presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow a Radio Show

Epping Community Theater Presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow a Radio Show

Step into the eerie world of Washington Irving’s classic tale, where Ichabod Crane, the mysterious Headless Horseman, and the legends of Sleepy Hollow come to life through the magic of live radio theater. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Radio Show brings this beloved story to the stage with talented performers, character voices, live sound effects, and the atmosphere of a classic radio

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Radio Show at the Epping Playhouse, 38 Ladd’s Lane, Epping, NH 03042. Performances are Friday, October 16 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM. - https://www.eppingtheater.org/upcomingshows/the-legend-of-sleepy-hollow-a-radio-show

Epping Community Theater
$10 per seat
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Epping Community Theater
(603) 608-9487
bmiskinis72@gmail.com
http://www.eppingtheater.org/

Artist Group Info

American Playlist Theater
americanplaylisttheater@gmail.com
https://americanplaylistth.wixsite.com/website
Epping Community Theater
38 Ladds Lane
Epping, New Hampshire 03042
(603) 608-9487
eppingtheater@gmail.com
https://www.eppingtheater.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.