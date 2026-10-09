Early Birds Playgroup
Early Birds Playgroup
Start your morning with play! Join CMNH staff for a relaxed weekly playgroup for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers taking place in either our Little Farmers or Primary Place exhibits. Plus, we’ll welcome a special guest once a month, starting in October. Free from 8:15–9am, then regular Museum admission applies if you’d like to stay and play after the Museum opens to the public at 9am. Reserve online at: https://childrens-museum.org/programs/early-birds-playgroup/
Children's Museum of New Hampshire
Free
08:15 AM - 09:00 AM, every day through Oct 27, 2026.
Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington StreetDover, New Hampshire 03820
6037422002
questions@childrens-museum.org