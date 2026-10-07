Don't you Want S'more?

Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, November 7th from 3-5 PM for a fun, hands-on program designed for children under the age of 8. This two-hour program will take place behind SLA headquarters around a nice, warm fire pit, where we’ll read storybooks about nocturnal animals and fill in fun coloring pages. Halfway through the program, there will be a break for snacks and, more importantly, s’mores! This program is entirely outdoors, so please come prepared with warm layers, hats, and gloves. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The s’more the s’merrier!

For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org/event/dont-you-want-smore/) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.

