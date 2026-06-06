Cue Zero Theatre Company continues its mission of producing dynamic and engaging theatre with its upcoming production of Company, the groundbreaking musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth. Running June 19–21, 2026, this witty and insightful show offers a fresh, contemporary exploration of love, relationships, and what it means to truly connect.

On the eve of his 35th birthday, Robert finds himself surrounded by married friends, each offering a different perspective on love and commitment. Through a series of vignette-style encounters, Robert navigates the complexities, contradictions, and unexpected joys of modern relationships. With Sondheim’s iconic score and razor-sharp humor, Company remains one of musical theatre’s most influential and enduring works, examining the balance between independence and intimacy with honesty and sophistication.

The production is directed by Dan Pelletier, with music direction by Mike Shaw and choreography and intimacy coordination by Meredith Carver. Together, the team brings a thoughtful and stylized approach to this beloved musical, leaning into the emotional and psychological landscape of Robert’s journey. “The original production marked the dawn of a new era in musical theatre - it invented a whole new genre of show: the concept musical,” says Pelletier. “The non-linear storytelling and the unique lyrical stylings bring us inside the head of Robert as he navigates an important life milestone. As always with Sondheim, the nuanced characters’ depth resonates with audiences well after the show is over. Our approach to the show will offer both fans of the show and those who are unfamiliar with the work a vivid, emotionally layered experience from beginning to end.”

The cast features a mix of Cue Zero regulars and new-to-the-group faces:

Robert – Matt Brides

Sarah – Christie Conticchio

Harry – Ben Gorelick

Susan – Katie Davis

Peter – Mike Shaffer

Jenny – Chrissy Kelly

David – Nate Faro

Amy – Abbie Lemieux*

Paul – Taylor Triche*

Joanne – Crystal Welch

Larry – Ben Brennan*

Marta – Hannah Wright*

Kathy – Kaitlin Smith*

April – Annie Kollmorgen

*Denotes Cue Zero Main Stage Debut

Company is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Known for its commitment to innovative storytelling and emerging artists, Cue Zero Theatre Company continues to challenge and inspire audiences with productions that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. Company promises a vibrant theatrical experience that is as funny as it is deeply resonant.