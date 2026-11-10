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Christmas with the Cows

Christmas with the Cows

Christmas with the Cows 🌲🐮
Saturday November 28th & Sunday November 29th
Saturday December 5th & Sunday December 6th
Saturday December 12th & Sunday December 13th

11 am - 5 pm

Join us for our Christmas with the Cows event - a celebration of our animals returning to their winter housing from their green pastures. Get into the holiday spirit with family friendly DIY's crafts, delicious farm fresh food, holiday music and specialty gifts. This is the perfect event for families looking for a unique Christmas experience. The market will be set up inspired by the Strietzelmarkt (German Christmas Market) originating out of Dresden, Germany. Mostly outside, it will have a festive atmosphere! Don't miss out on this special opportunity to create lasting memories together on the farm this holiday season!

Admission includes:

Christmas Caroling with the Cows

Bonfire

Tractor Rides

Visit the animals

And more!

Available for Purchase:

Farm to Table Food including traditional German food - Opa’s Goulash, Oma’s Dresdner Stollen, Quark Balls, Sauerkraut & German Wurst, Hot Mulled Punch)

German Christmas Market - Specialty items and gifts

DIY Candles

Christmas Tree Sales

Make your own Wreaths

Make your own Gnome Homes

Brookford Farm
0-$15
Every week through Dec 13, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brookford Farm
6037424084
broofordfarm.csa@gmail.com
brookfordfarm.com

Artist Group Info

brookfordfarm.csa@gmail.com
Brookford Farm
250 West Road
Canterbury, New Hampshire 03224
16037424084
brookfordfarm.csa@gmail.com
https://brookfordfarm.com/

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