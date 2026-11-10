Christmas with the Cows
Christmas with the Cows
Christmas with the Cows 🌲🐮
Saturday November 28th & Sunday November 29th
Saturday December 5th & Sunday December 6th
Saturday December 12th & Sunday December 13th
11 am - 5 pm
Join us for our Christmas with the Cows event - a celebration of our animals returning to their winter housing from their green pastures. Get into the holiday spirit with family friendly DIY's crafts, delicious farm fresh food, holiday music and specialty gifts. This is the perfect event for families looking for a unique Christmas experience. The market will be set up inspired by the Strietzelmarkt (German Christmas Market) originating out of Dresden, Germany. Mostly outside, it will have a festive atmosphere! Don't miss out on this special opportunity to create lasting memories together on the farm this holiday season!
Admission includes:
Christmas Caroling with the Cows
Bonfire
Tractor Rides
Visit the animals
And more!
Available for Purchase:
Farm to Table Food including traditional German food - Opa’s Goulash, Oma’s Dresdner Stollen, Quark Balls, Sauerkraut & German Wurst, Hot Mulled Punch)
German Christmas Market - Specialty items and gifts
DIY Candles
Christmas Tree Sales
Make your own Wreaths
Make your own Gnome Homes
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM