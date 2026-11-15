Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

Lakeport Opera House is thrilled to invite you to a Holiday Showcase where fairytale characters, a captivating sing-along, and holiday joy come together for a festive experience. A portion of proceeds is donated to the Lakes Region Children's Auction.

What Awaits You: Local performers bring Princesses, Superheroes, Fairytale Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus to life in a festive holiday sing-along show! Sing along to holiday classics and favorite Disney songs, meet the characters, and capture photos along the way. Kids can dance with their favorite characters during a mini dance party in the center of the theatre, then join them on Lakeport Opera House’s historic stage for a special holiday song!

Meet and Greet: Make memories as you meet the Characters while capturing the magic with photo opportunities.

Festive Attire Welcome: Feel free to dress in your holiday best or as your favorite characters, adding an extra dash of joy to the celebration.

The Lounge: Enjoy Holiday themed adult cocktails and children's beverages, hot cocoa, concession snacks and make a Smores at our Smores Bar- all for purchase in a festive atmosphere.

Who is Invited: All age children and adults are welcome as we kick off the holiday season with an enchanted afternoon. Everyone needs a ticket to enter.

Secure Your Seats: They are limited and we always sell out of this event!

Doors and Bar open at 2:00PM, Show starts at 3:00PM. No outside food or drink allowed.

TICKET OPTIONS:

The venue is set with a variety of high-top tables with barstools and low-top tables with standard height seats. These are random and not specified on the chart as to what seat height you will get.

•To reserve a table, click the table you would like to purchase, it will show you how many seats it holds. These are limited and sell out very quickly.

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, call 603-519-7506.