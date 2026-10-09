Chemistry Under Construction with the American Chemical Society

Join volunteers from the American Chemical Society for National Chemistry Week activities at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire! This year’s theme is “Chemistry Under Construction,” and ACS volunteers will be offering themed activities in the Muse Studio for both play sessions on Saturday, October 17 and for the morning play session from 9am to noon on Sunday, October 18. STEAM special guest visits are sponsored by Granite State Development Corporation, Albany International, Service Credit Union, New England Biolabs, and Novocure. This event is included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members! www.childrens-museum.org

More info about National Chemistry Week Programming: https://www.acs.org/education/national-chemistry-week.html