Babies (ages 6 months–2 years) and their caregivers are welcome to join Baby Storytime at the Children’s Museum of NH! This weekly program features songs, rhymes, movement ideas, and books for babies and their caregivers and introduces important pre-literacy skills along the way! This drop-in program and informal playgroup is a great way to socialize with other babies and caregivers. Want to join in? Simply reserve spots in the museum’s morning play session that correspond to the date of the Baby Storytime you want to join—it’s included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members! Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/included-with-admission/