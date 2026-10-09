© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

Baby Storytime

Baby Storytime

Babies (ages 6 months–2 years) and their caregivers are welcome to join Baby Storytime at the Children’s Museum of NH! This weekly program features songs, rhymes, movement ideas, and books for babies and their caregivers and introduces important pre-literacy skills along the way! This drop-in program and informal playgroup is a great way to socialize with other babies and caregivers. Want to join in? Simply reserve spots in the museum’s morning play session that correspond to the date of the Baby Storytime you want to join—it’s included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members! Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/included-with-admission/

Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$0-$16
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM, every day through Oct 28, 2026.
Get Tickets
Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6037422002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.