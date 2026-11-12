PORTSMOUTH – Come experience “A Christmas Carol,” – The Ring way, directed by Joshua Goldberg on stage from Nov. 28 through Dec. 27.

Faithful to the spirit of the original novella, this production invites you to rediscover a story you thought you knew, and perhaps leave knowing it a little better, and feeling its message a little deeper.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ is a story that has been told a million times in a million different ways, and yet every time I come back to it, I find something new thanks to the unique perspectives bringing it to life,” said Director Joshua Goldberg.

When: Nov. 28 – Dec. 27. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, will also have a 7 p.m. showing. Duration: 90 minutes with one brief intermission.

