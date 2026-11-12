2026 Turkey Trot, Walk and Waddle

Local Turkey Trot, Walk & Waddle Welcomes All

Consider joining us on Thursday, November 26th in Gorham NH for a generous portion of community engagement and a serving of fitness and fun! Registration will take place between 8:30 and 8:45 AM. Participants will start at 9:00 AM from 169 Main Street and follow the mostly flat, three mile course. All ages and abilities are welcome, as well as strollers and leashed, socialized pets. Instead of a registration fee, donations of granola bars, cheese or peanut butter crackers, and single serving pouches of cereal or trail mix are being collected and passed on to local schools. Email runforyou1@gmail.com or visit Facebook page Run For You with questions. Run For You is an organization located in Gorham NH that makes an effort to provide enriching experiences while supporting local charities.