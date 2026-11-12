© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $25,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

2026 Turkey Trot, Walk and Waddle

2026 Turkey Trot, Walk and Waddle

Local Turkey Trot, Walk & Waddle Welcomes All

Consider joining us on Thursday, November 26th in Gorham NH for a generous portion of community engagement and a serving of fitness and fun! Registration will take place between 8:30 and 8:45 AM. Participants will start at 9:00 AM from 169 Main Street and follow the mostly flat, three mile course. All ages and abilities are welcome, as well as strollers and leashed, socialized pets. Instead of a registration fee, donations of granola bars, cheese or peanut butter crackers, and single serving pouches of cereal or trail mix are being collected and passed on to local schools. Email runforyou1@gmail.com or visit Facebook page Run For You with questions. Run For You is an organization located in Gorham NH that makes an effort to provide enriching experiences while supporting local charities.

Edward Fenn Elementary School
Snack foods for local schools accepted instead of a registration fee
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Run For You
runforyou1@gmail.com
Edward Fenn Elementary School
169 Main St
Gorham, New Hampshire 03581
runforyou1@gmail.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.