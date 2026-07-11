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Authors On Main

Jenny Lawson finds humor and hope with 'How to Be Okay When Nothing is Okay'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rebecca Lavoie,
Sara Plourde
Published July 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
Rebecca Lavoie speaks with author Jenny Lawson at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, NH on April 1, 2026.
Michelle Gaudet
Rebecca Lavoie speaks with author Jenny Lawson at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, NH on April 1, 2026.

Authors on Main brings world-class writers to Concord, N.H. In this episode, beloved author Jenny Lawson visits the Capitol Center for the Arts to sit down with NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie and discuss her latest book, How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay. This conversation was recorded live on April 1, 2026.

How to Listen: Click the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear the full conversation. Subscribe to the NHPR Books podcast: Apple | Spotify | Amazon

About How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay

In her latest work, Lawson shares more than 100 humorous, heartfelt, and deeply genuine tools and tricks she relies on to keep moving forward — even when depression, anxiety, and ADHD make her brain feel like it's misfiring. She also offers practical advice for staying passionate and focused on creative endeavors, especially when the world around you tells you to give up.

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Authors on Main is part of NHPR Books, which airs every Saturday at 3 p.m. You can explore all of our past conversations and literary content here.

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Rebecca Lavoie
Rebecca oversees the team that makes NHPR podcasts, including Outside/In and Civics 101. She has previously served as NHPR's Director of Audience & Engagement, Digital Director, and Senior Producer for Word of Mouth.
See stories by Rebecca Lavoie
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
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