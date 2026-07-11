Jenny Lawson finds humor and hope with 'How to Be Okay When Nothing is Okay'

Authors on Main brings world-class writers to Concord, N.H. In this episode, beloved author Jenny Lawson visits the Capitol Center for the Arts to sit down with NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie and discuss her latest book, How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay. This conversation was recorded live on April 1, 2026.

How to Listen: Click the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear the full conversation. Subscribe to the NHPR Books podcast: Apple | Spotify | Amazon

About How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay

In her latest work, Lawson shares more than 100 humorous, heartfelt, and deeply genuine tools and tricks she relies on to keep moving forward — even when depression, anxiety, and ADHD make her brain feel like it's misfiring. She also offers practical advice for staying passionate and focused on creative endeavors, especially when the world around you tells you to give up.

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