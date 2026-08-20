NH House censures lawmaker over 'offensive and disgusting' social media posts

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire House of Representatives censured Rep. James Spillane on Wednesday for making pointed remarks on social media toward other representatives earlier this year.

After undertaking one of the state’s largest Veto Days in recent memory, the House voted 185 to 93 to condemn Spillane for X posts made toward Rep. Cathryn Harvey and Rep. Timothy Horrigan that the Legislative Ethics Committee deemed “offensive and demeaning.”

“It is not a happy occasion when this body is called upon to consider sanctioning one of our members, particularly one who, in many respects, we regard as a valued colleague,” said Rep. Bob Lynn, a member of the committee, during the Wednesday House session. “But however distasteful it may be, we cannot shirk our duty and we therefore must address the conduct of Representative Spillane.”

A censure represents that the House deeply disapproves of a member’s actions but that those actions are perceived to not warrant expulsion. After the votes were registered, Spillane stood in the well of the House while the the Speaker read aloud the censure resolution.

In a June hearing, Spillane defended his comments by saying they were not made in performance of his duties as a state legislator and that it is protected speech in the federal and state constitutions.

“Representative Spillane may have had a constitutional right to make the statements he made, however offensive and disgusting they were, but we also have a First Amendment right to say loudly and clearly that his actions violate our ethics rules and that we condemn him for his behavior,” Lynn said during the House session.

Lynn also pointed out previous comments Spillane made on social media in 2021 that led to an informal admonishment from the committee.

This marks the second censure this year in the House, which also censured Rep. Travis Corcoran of Weare in May for two posts involving fellow representatives.