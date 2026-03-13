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New Hampshire Book Festival: Unexpected Journeys

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rachel Barenbaum,
Jessica HuntDan Cahill
Published March 13, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
Rachel Barenbaum, host of the Unexpected Journeys panel at the New Hampshire Book Festival on October 4th, 2025.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Rachel Barenbaum, host of the Unexpected Journeys panel at the New Hampshire Book Festival on October 4th, 2025.

Airing each Saturday at 3 p.m., NHPR Books is a dedicated space to showcase locally produced literary interviews—bringing listeners compelling conversations with acclaimed and emerging writers alike.

At the 2025 New Hampshire Book Festival, Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum hosted "Unexpected Journeys," a panel featuring authors Rob Franklin, Tim Weed, and Annie Hartnett.

Together, they discussed the literal and emotional voyages in their latest novels: Franklin’s Great Black Hope, Weed’s The Afterlife Project, and Hartnett’s The Road to Tender Hearts.

From fleeing the aftermath of a "very bad night" to crossing futuristic oceans or chasing old flames, these stories redefine the quest. This live session was recorded at Concord’s Capitol Center for the Arts.

Check This Out begins its sixth season on Sat., April 6. Hear the latest episodes Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org!


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Arts & Culture BooksNHPR Books
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
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