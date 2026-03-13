New Hampshire Book Festival: Unexpected Journeys

Airing each Saturday at 3 p.m., NHPR Books is a dedicated space to showcase locally produced literary interviews—bringing listeners compelling conversations with acclaimed and emerging writers alike.

At the 2025 New Hampshire Book Festival, Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum hosted "Unexpected Journeys," a panel featuring authors Rob Franklin, Tim Weed, and Annie Hartnett.

Together, they discussed the literal and emotional voyages in their latest novels: Franklin’s Great Black Hope, Weed’s The Afterlife Project, and Hartnett’s The Road to Tender Hearts.

From fleeing the aftermath of a "very bad night" to crossing futuristic oceans or chasing old flames, these stories redefine the quest. This live session was recorded at Concord’s Capitol Center for the Arts.

Check This Out begins its sixth season on Sat., April 6. Hear the latest episodes Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org!