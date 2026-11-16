Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., on his challenge for Senate majority leader
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland about his challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland about his challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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