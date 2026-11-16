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Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., on his challenge for Senate majority leader

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published November 16, 2026 at 6:39 AM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland about his challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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