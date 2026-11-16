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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 16, 2026 at 4:46 AM EST

Thousands of travelers are still waiting to reschedule flights after Friday's nationwide ground stop, Sen. Chris Van Hollen mounts bid to become Senate majority leader, President Trump heads to Asia.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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