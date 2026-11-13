The role of a pilot during a ground stop, according to an expert
As the nationwide aviation ground stop continues, there are still planes in the sky. Pilots are having to navigate this situation as we continue to learn more.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As the nationwide aviation ground stop continues, there are still planes in the sky. Pilots are having to navigate this situation as we continue to learn more.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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