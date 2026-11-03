CT's Election Day has been smooth despite minor hiccups, according to officials

An erroneous social media post from the New Haven FBI office told voters that Election Day was Wednesday instead of Tuesday (as it mostly has been in the United States since 1845).

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said her team worked to get it taken down quickly.

“We were all able to respond and talk to the mayor's office, get out our own social media posts, and reach out to the New Haven press, so that hopefully, if any members of the public were confused, we could counter that,” Thomas said.

There was also an incident in Killingly, where an untimely death on Monday night at a polling site led to complications for law enforcement. The site opened for voting despite an ongoing investigation.

Thomas, speaking to reporters from the state armory at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, said Election Day has otherwise gone smoothly in her state.

She credited years of preparation and partnership with election and law enforcement officials.

“My message to voters is: please don't worry. We've got this covered. Elections will be safe and secure here in the state of Connecticut,” Thomas said.

The election monitors sent to New Haven had not caused a stir as of Tuesday morning.

"I haven't heard any reports one way or another about the federal monitors in New Haven," Thomas said. "As we know, their role is somewhat limited because of Connecticut state law. . . I'm only aware of three people being here so far, and they are relegated like any other member of the public to stay outside the 75-foot rule, and they can ask voters questions as they exit, but no one is compelled to talk to them."

Polls close at 8 p.m.