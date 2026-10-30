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Get a good scare this Halloween from one of these horror books

WBUR
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
(Getty Images)
Getty Images
(Getty Images)

With Halloween this weekend, we get some book recommendations to get your blood racing from “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas.

FICTION

HORROR ANTHOLOGIES

NONFICTION

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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