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Support for Trump among white evangelicals has plummeted, polls reveal

NPR | By Jack Jenkins
Published October 29, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

Three new polls suggest that President Trump is losing ground among white evangelicals. What explains this drop — and will it affect the midterm elections?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jack Jenkins

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