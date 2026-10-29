Support for Trump among white evangelicals has plummeted, polls reveal
Three new polls suggest that President Trump is losing ground among white evangelicals. What explains this drop — and will it affect the midterm elections?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Three new polls suggest that President Trump is losing ground among white evangelicals. What explains this drop — and will it affect the midterm elections?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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