Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series
The Milwaukee Brewers have won the World Series, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. It's the franchise's first-ever championship since it started more than five decades ago.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Milwaukee Brewers have won the World Series, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. It's the franchise's first-ever championship since it started more than five decades ago.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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