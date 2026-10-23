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How to keep your economic boat steady through stormy headlines

NPR | By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Juana SummersJustine Kenin
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:33 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Hanna Horvath, author of Your Brain on Money on Substack, about how people can manage their finances in our current economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is an assistant producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Juana Summers
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered.

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