In reliably red Texas, the Senate and gubernatorial races are unusually competitive
NPR's A Martínez asks David Martin Davies of Texas Public Radio about the state's surprisingly close U.S. Senate and governor's races.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martínez asks David Martin Davies of Texas Public Radio about the state's surprisingly close U.S. Senate and governor's races.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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