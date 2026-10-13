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In reliably red Texas, the Senate and gubernatorial races are unusually competitive

NPR | By David Martin Davies,
A Martínez
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

NPR's A Martínez asks David Martin Davies of Texas Public Radio about the state's surprisingly close U.S. Senate and governor's races.

Copyright 2026 NPR
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico. Davies is the host of "The...
See stories by David Martin Davies
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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