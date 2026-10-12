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Why Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's airport could draw U.S. further into Middle East conflicts

WBUR
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights and operations at Riyadh airport after multiple attacks by the Yemeni Houthis.

Security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss what happened and why the U.S. might be drawn into the conflict.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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