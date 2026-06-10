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CT lawmakers, policy holders, condemn double-digit rate hikes requested by health insurers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
FILE: State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut March 28, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State capitol in Hartford, Connecticut, March 28, 2026.

The Connecticut Insurance Department has received double-digit health insurance premium rate hike requests from Anthem, ConnectiCare Benefits, ConnectiCare Insurance Company, and United Healthcare for 2027.

On average, insurers requested more than 16% increases for individual health plans, and nearly 18% hikes for employer-sponsored plans for small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The Connecticut Insurance Department, which is reviewing and would ultimately need to approve the requests, said it will “conduct a thorough review of every filing.”

“Our actuarial team carefully examines the data behind each request, including trends in medical costs, healthcare utilization, and prescription drug spending,” Josh Hershman, insurance commissioner, said in a statement. “These filings reflect rising costs across the healthcare system.”

In their rate filings, insurers attributed the increase to rising health care and prescription drug costs, and the sunsetting of enhanced federal premium subsidies, which could result in healthier people dropping coverage.

State lawmakers condemned the high double-digit premium increases, which would affect more than 200,000 people covered by the plans.

State Sen. Dr. Jeff Gordon, a Republican representing Ashford, called upon officials to reject the “unsustainable” hike requests. State Sen. Matt Lesser, a Democrat representing Middletown, said lawmakers must consider a public option – government-backed affordable care that exists alongside private insurance.

Meanwhile, insurance policy holders are bracing for higher costs.

“My husband and I are self-employed and pay for our own health insurance. Premium increases scare us,” said Colleen Shaddox of New Haven, who is an Anthem policy holder. “Even worse, is how little we get after paying for the gold plan. We both skip going to the doctor at times because the deductibles and copays are so high.”

Public comments are currently open with the insurance department, and the agency is expected to make final decisions in early September. Open enrollment for the 2027 coverage year is expected to begin on Nov. 1, 2026.
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New England News Collaborative
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
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