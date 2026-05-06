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Napheesa Collier says her critique of the WNBA was 'a little dramatic,' but it worked

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks WNBA star Napheesa Collier about the league's new contract with the players, and the state of women's sports.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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