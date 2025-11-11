90% of CT voters say Gov. Lamont isn’t doing enough to support affordable housing, survey finds

When it comes to Connecticut’s housing crisis, nearly 90% of residents say Gov. Ned Lamont should do more to address it, according to a recent survey commissioned by the housing advocacy group the Regional Plan Association (RPA).

Survey respondents across political party affiliation, age, income level and geographic region agree housing is a top concern for Connecticut voters.

RPA Connecticut Director, Pete Harrison, was surprised that respondents across the spectrum agreed on the need for more action.

“Even up the economic ladder, up the age ladder, where those folks are generally a little bit more housing secure or a lot more housing secure, they still recognize that there's a crisis here, and were supportive,” Harrison said.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, polled 800 registered Connecticut voters in October.

Nearly 90% of people surveyed say Gov. Lamont isn’t doing enough to address the housing crisis, and only 12% say their municipalities are doing a good job of keeping housing affordable.

One of the poll questions revolved around whether residents believe the local government does enough to create affordable housing, Harrison said.

“Sometimes the narrative in Connecticut is we don't need the state to do more. Local governments are doing enough,: Harrison said. “Voters in Connecticut do not agree with that. They do not think local governments are doing enough.”

When it came to specific policy points, most voters agreed with programs and changes included in the sweeping housing bill that was vetoed by Lamont earlier this year.

Allowing underutilized commercial space to be transformed into housing, incentivising housing production near transit hubs and granting flexibility over how many parking spaces are required for housing complexes all received approval from more than 50% of survey respondents’ support.

Harrison hopes the poll results will help guide lawmakers during the legislative special session.

“Whatever version of the housing bill that gets done in special session, we want to carry over this momentum and really start talking about not just addressing the housing shortage, but addressing a bolder vision of what Connecticut can look like in the years ahead, and why more homes and smart places can make a really exciting and vibrant place again,” Harrison said.

Overall support for each policy in the housing bill met or surpassed 55% of support among Connecticut voters, according to the survey.

“This polling shows there is wide consensus from voters in Connecticut for concrete legislative action, and we look forward to working with the governor and the legislature on passing a strong pro-homes bill in a special session,” RPA President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Wright said.