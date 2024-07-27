The Biden administration is wrapping up negotiations to lower prescription drug prices
The first price negotiations between Medicare and drug companies has been underway since February. What do we know about how it's going?
Copyright 2024 NPR
The first price negotiations between Medicare and drug companies has been underway since February. What do we know about how it's going?
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.