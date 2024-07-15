After chaos at the stadium, Argentina defeated Colombia at the Copa America final
NPR's Juana Summers talks with ESPN's Luis Miguel Echegaray about last night’s face off between Argentina and Colombia in the Copa America final.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with ESPN's Luis Miguel Echegaray about last night’s face off between Argentina and Colombia in the Copa America final.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.