Morning news brief
Federal judge to set a date for Donald Trump's election obstruction case. Crowds mourn three Black people killed at a Dollar General in Florida. Students struggle to study in record heat without A/C.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Federal judge to set a date for Donald Trump's election obstruction case. Crowds mourn three Black people killed at a Dollar General in Florida. Students struggle to study in record heat without A/C.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.