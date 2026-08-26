Canada strikes back in a trade war with the U.S.
Canada will tariff nearly $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs. All this trade uncertainty makes it tough for businesses on both sides of the border.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Canada will tariff nearly $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs. All this trade uncertainty makes it tough for businesses on both sides of the border.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.